Osun poll: PDP Loyalists protest alleged disbandment of Election petition tribunal

By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

Members of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state on Thursday stormed the state high court in Osogbo, the state capital, to protest alleged disbandment of the Osun state governorship election petition tribunal.



The PDP loyalists carrying placards with various inscriptions who thronged the high court where the election petition tribunal is sitting in their numbers, said they would do everything within their reach to resist any attempt by the All Progressives Congress to subvert the will of the people of the state.

Speaking, the former Anthony General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Barr Niyi Owolade, described the alleged disbandment of the tribunal as an attempt to commit a second robbery against the people of Osun State.

