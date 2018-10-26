Osun Election: Tribunal grants PDP’s application for substituted service

I’ll be fair to all parties — Chairman

OSOGBO—THE reconstituted Osun Election Petition Tribunal, yesterday, delivered its ruling on the two Exparte Applications brought by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for substituted service and to take custody of the certified copies of materials used for the just concluded exercise.

He also assured all the parties concerned in the petition of a fair hearing and quick dispensation of justice in the discharge of its duties.

Recall that the disbandment of the Election Petition panel earlier constituted had generated a lot of fuss, as PDP members accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of a covert move to subvert justice.

In his address yesterday in Osogbo at the maiden sitting of the three members tribunal, Justice Mohammad Sirajo also said that the tribunal was conscious of the fact that the members were equally before the court of the public and the court of God.

He enjoined the legal representatives from both sides of the case to assist the tribunal to complete and dispense justice within the regulated period of time.

The two applications brought forward by the PDP were premised on the order of the tribunal to serve the petitions and other processes on the second and third respondents, which in this case is the APC, and Governor-elect, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, through substituted means before the pre-hearing section.

Justice Peter Obiora, who delivered the ruling on behalf of the Tribunal Chairman, Justice Siraju , said the tribunal was satisfied with the report of services and that there was merit in the application.

Obiora said the essence of granting the applications was to bring proceedings to the attention and notice of the respondents in the substantial suit before the tribunal, as he promised that the tribunal would live up to its expectation without bias.

Speaking with newsmen after the sitting, Counsel to PDP, Mr Nathaniel Oke said: “The second application was to seek the leave of the tribunal for the purpose of taking certified true copies of the materials used for the election in Sept. 22 and the rerun of Sept. 27 which would be useful as the tribunal continue sitting.

“The Court granted the two applications, and gave room for two people from the two respondents to serve as observers during the inspection.”