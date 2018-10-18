OSUBI AIRPORT: DTHA urges Okowa to intervene in closure

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State House of Assembly, yesterday, urged the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to urge the Federal Ministry of Transport to prevail on the National Airspace Management Agency to restore air traffic services at the Osubi Airport.

Moving the motion under motion on notice during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr.Sheriff Oborevwori which was seconded by Mrs. Orezi Esievo, the member representing Ughelli South constituency, Mr. Reuben Izeze said the withdrawal of air traffic services since September 3, this year has brought untold hardship to the people of the state.

Izeze said though the issue of airport management was under the exclusive legislative list the primary purpose of government as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended was the welfare and security of the people.