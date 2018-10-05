Osinbajo to speak Pidgin English as `HIYA Nigeria’ goes live

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, will on Oct. 8 at NTA Star times, feature in the inaugural broadcast of a national patriotism programme, `HIYA Nigeria’, aimed at educating Nigerians using local languages and Pidgin English.

HIYA Nigeria is an acronym for H-Hausa, Igbo-I, Y-Yoruba and A-All Nigerian language.

HIYA Nigeria Project Convener, Oluwadamilola Oni, who briefed newsmen on Friday in Abuja, said that Osinbajo would speak pidgin English on the programme.

She said the project, a grassroots senistisation and capacity building programme, would start its first segment broadcast in Pidgin English, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo from Oct. 8 to Dec. 27.

According to her, the programme seeks to educate and awaken Nigerians to ownership, unity, and in-depth knowledge their languages, culture, history and national values.

“Our first guest is the vice president; he will come and speak Pidgin English live on air at 6 p.m.

“He will also play the puzzle game – how much he knows Nigeria?

“The vice president will be speaking on the topic,`The Road Way to Independence’; he will speak on what the independence used to be and what it is now.

“He will talk about the constitution from the point of view of a constitutional lawyer.

“The general genre of the programme is a talk show; a live phone-in television programme in Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and all Nigerian language (Pidgin English),’’ she said.

She said plans were also under way to bring President Muhammadu Buhari to the second segment of the programme in January 2019, to speak Fulani language.

According to Oni, the target audience is non-English speaking citizens at the grassroots.

She said that the programme would re-orientate Nigerians on proper use of national symbols which include but not limited to the constitution, national anthem, coat of arms, national flag, national identity card, and national currency, among others.

The convener said that the broadcast could be connected via email on hiyaNigeria.official@gmail.com, via Facebook on facebook/hyanigeria, Instagram on hiyanigeria, Twitter on @hiyanigeria, Whatsapp on 08055996919 and Youtube on HIYA NIGERIA.

Oni said that the anchors of the programme would be a cross section of youths.

HIYA Nigeria is being coordinated in partnership with the National Orientation Agency

