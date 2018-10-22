Osinbajo to launch MSME Clinics in Bauchi Tuesday -Aide‎

Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will on Tuesday launch Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) clinics under the Federal Government Social Investment Programmes in Bauchi.

Mr Tola Johnson, the Special Adviser to the Vice President on Small and Medium Enterprise, disclosed this at a news conference on Monday in Bauchi.

He said that the vice president would launch the MSME Clinics to serve as delivery tool for development and promotion of small and medium enterprises across the states of the federation.

Johnson said the MSME clinics, with relevant parastatals, would ensure the growth of small and medium enterprises and open opportunities for various businesses in the state.

“The agencies include: BOI, BOA, CAC, FIRS, CBN, NAFDAC, CPC, SON, SMEDAN and all commerce-related organisations.

“We are building structures, platforms and foundation that will enable the small and medium businesses have confidence in what they are doing and grow.

“The vice-president will also use the visit to get first hand information on the progress made in the implementation of various social investment programmes in the state,” he said.

He also said the MSME clinics would serve as interactive session where problems militating against their growth and sustainability would be addressed.

According to him, the Vice President will also inaugurate one stop shop regional office in Bauchi to serve the North-East region.

He said that Osinbajo would visit small scale entrepreneurs at the Muda Lawal market to discuss the prospect, growth and upgrade of their enterprises.

“The government is focusing on making life more meaningful for the people.”

The special adviser urged small scale business owners to fully participate and harness the opportunities brought to their door step.