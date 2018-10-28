Osinbajo for 120 years of Christianity in Ikenne

By Sam Eyoboka

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is expected at the thanksgiving service to round off the annual Ikenne 40 days’ prayer and fasting programme as well as the 120 years of formal introduction of Christianity to Ikenne-Remo in Ogun State today at the Obafemi Awolowo Memorial Anglican Church, Ikenne.

Tagged “EBENEZER”, the event organised by the International Restoration Crusade and the Ran-somed Christian Centre on September 24 with 10 churches participating in the crusade which features prayer visitation to 40 families in the city, song festival by choirs.

Giving reason for the crusade theme, AMAZING MIRACLES with inspiration from Psalm 126:3, the convener, Pastor Tosin Onayiga said is based on the church’s motto for the year 2018, “The Lord has done great things for us whereof we are glad.”

Onayiga explained that its the plan of God to restore to nations, communities and individuals the freedom, fortunes that they have been denied.

“It is a time for God to capture the captors and expose to the captured what led to the captivity, so that they will not walk that way again, thereby putting laughter in their mouth”, he said.

Continuing, Onayiga said: “This is what God has planned for the Ikenne and its indigenes and residents.”

Speaking on the relevance of this year’s Ikenne 40 days prayer and fasting on the celebration of the formal introduction of Christianity to Ikenne, Pastor Onayiga, said it is a landmark event for Ikenne Christians because that is the time for the preaching of the gospel and God has promised them amazing miracles as anniversary gifts.

The celebration has the support of Christian Association of Nigeria, Ikenne Area and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Ikenne.

Expected at the ceremony are top government functionaries in Ogun State, politicians, traditional rulers and clerics.