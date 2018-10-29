Ortom mourns Victoria, wife to former Benue Gov Aper Aku

Benue governor Samuel Ortom has condoled the family of late Aper Aku, the first civilian governor of the state, over the death of Aku’s wife, Victoria.

Newsmen report that Mrs. Victoria Aku died on Sunday at the Family Practice Hospital, Makurdi. She was aged 77.

Ortom, in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and ICT, Mr Tahav Agerzua, described the deceased as “a dependable pillar of support to her husband when he led Benue”.

“She was a humble daughter of Benue, who cherished farming and was deep into it to the very end,” he said.

The governor prayed God to grant her loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss, and also grant the deceased eternal rest.

Newsmen report that Aku served as Benue governor between 1979 and 1983.

NAN also reports that Aku served just three months of his four-year second tenure before the then civilian regime, led by President Shehu Shagari, was overthrown by the military on Dec. 31, 1983.

Aku died at a private hospital in Lagos, in 1988, after a protracted illness.

NAN