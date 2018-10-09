Orji, Udeogaranya laud Atiku; say his victory, hope for Nigeria

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—SENATOR Theodore Orji representing Abia Central at the National Assembly and former presidential aspirant of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Charles Udeogaranya have congratulated former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the main opposition, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, saying Atiku’s victory clearly indicates that hope has come to Nigerians once again.

According to Senator Orji, the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential flag-bearer of the PDP is an “indication of a man whose time has come to take the nation to the next level come 2019”.

Orji who has also secured the party’s ticket for a second term commended the peaceful conduct of the convention, saying it shows the party has shown its readiness to change things for better in Nigeria.

“The peaceful and orderly manner the convention was held by PDP is a pointer to better things to come in Nigeria,” Orji said.

“I am happy with the way our party conducted the convention. It was free, fair and transparent. This is what Nigerians are yearning for. I congratulate the party and also felicitate with the winner who is now our presidential candidate”.

Also congratulating the PDP presidential candidate, former presidential aspirant of APC, Udeogaranya said Atiku Abubakar’s victory was victory for all members of PDP.

He said: “A big congratulations to the PDP for their successful democratic national convention and presidential primary that has once again proven to the doubting Thomases and their rival party at the national level, the APC, that they are simply the best in the Nigeria committee of 91 political parties and the most prepared political party to deliver a better Nigeria to all Nigerians by the high quality performance of their convention.”

“I also congratulate all the aspirants for their gallantry outing and urge them to close ranks so that the party will emerge victorious in the coming poll. I believe that together we will make a better Nigeria for this generation and those coming behind”, he said.

The party must therefore ensure that they collectively choose a running mate from the South-East that is a great mass mobilizer.

“While my party, the APC was dogged with chaos, crisis, extreme poor organization and wholesome mockery of democratic ideals in virtually all the party primaries and pre-primary events, the PDP bristles with thundering lightnings of transparency, fairness and all inclusive participatory process. However, I shall still congratulate President Buhari for emerging as the APC presidential flagbearer, despite the party poor democratic display.”