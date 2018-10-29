Operators of Osubi Airstrip make part payment to NAMA

By Lawani Mikairu

The operators of Warri Airport, otherwise called Osubi Airstrip, Shoreline Oil Services Limited, have made a part payment of N31 million out of its indebtedness of N566 million to Nigeria Airspace Management Agency,NAMA, following the restoration of navigational services to the airport by NAMA.

Recall that the airstrip was opened last week after it was closed by NAMA in September for indebtedness to the agency.

Removal of VAT to make domestic air fares more affordable — Buhari

Confirming the payment and reopening weekend, NAMA Public Affairs General Manager, Mr. Khalid Emele, said: “Following appeals from well-meaning stakeholders and in consideration of the overall interest of the public, we are pleased to announce the resumption of air traffic services at Osubi Airstrip.”