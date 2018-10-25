Onobrakpeya, Shyllon, Igwe Achebe, others for LIMCAF 2018 grand finale

By Japhet Alakam

AS the LIMCAF 2018 Grand Finale pproaches, there are indications that this year’s edition will witness a convergence of who is who in the art industry as veteran artists, art partrons, collectors, diplomats, prominent personalities other didnitaries have indicated interest to be at the final.

The Board of Trustees in a statement signed by the Executive Director of the Festival, Mr Kevin Ejiofor announced that Dr. Bruce Onobrakpeya, a UNESCO Living Human Person award recipient will chair the Award Night while Omooba Engineer Dr. Yemisi Shyllon, one of Nigeria’s most outstanding and internationally recognised art collectors will be special guest of honour.

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi will be the Chief Host, and the Patrons , Igwe Nnaemaka Achebe CFR, Obi of Onitsha and Professor Emeritus El Anatsui and many other prominent personalities in the corporate world and in the field of art are expected at the Enugu event

The statement explained that the exhibitions in the seven zones of the LIMCAF Festival have ended with the Lagos event as this year’s climax.

Over four hundred entries were received nationwide with the highest numbers coming from Abuja, Ibadan, Lagos and Enugu. The best of the 100 new works by the youth of Nigeria will feature in the grand finale exhibition opening on Monday 22 October 2018.