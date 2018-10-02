Only people with proven leadership qualities’ll emerge in 2019 — CAN, LEGACY

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS — The Christian Association of Nigeria and Legacy Initiative International, LEGACY, yesterday, pledged to commit themselves to help Nigerians enthrone good governance by ensuring that only suitable persons with proven leadership qualities are voted into public offices during the election.

In a communiqué jointly signed by the CAN President, Rev Supo Ayokunle and Grand Patron of LEGACY, Dr. Kenny Martins, the bodies vowed to pay closer attention to candidates that put themselves forward for election and made their opinions known to the Christian faithful in a non-partisan manner.

Ayokunle said: “CAN and LEGACY will meet with the leadership of the Muslim faithful to draw a template together on the minimum expectations of the inter-faith community from those vying for elections from federal to local government levels.

“We, along with Muslim leaders, will form an election monitoring body that will monitor elections both here in Nigeria and other countries, with ECOWAS and AU accreditation as required.”

Corroborating his view, Grand Patron of LEGACY, Martins said: “At the proposed National Peace meeting, CAN, Muslim leaders and LEGACY will take a critical look at the myriad of problems that have militated against the attainment of cohesive nationhood by the country since independence in 1960 and proffer solutions to the Federal Government on how to address them.”