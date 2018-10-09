Only PDP with Atiku as President can fix Nigeria’s economy—IJAW GROUP

THE National Coordinator of Delta Ijaw Grassroot Political Movement, DIGPM, Mala Isaac, has said that only a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with Atiku Abubakar as president can revamp Nigeria’s economy, restore its past glory and put smiles on the faces of the masses.



Isaac, in Warri, Delta State, while briefing newsmen on the emergence of Atiku Abubakar, as winner of the PDP presidential primary held in Port Harcourt, congratulated him on his well deserved victory.

Accompanied by DIGPM Adviser, Mr. Peter Bubor and National Secretary, Mr. Ebikeme Abanre, Isaac commended the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, the National Working Committee members and the Chairman of the PDP presidential primaries Committee, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for conducting a free, fair, transparent and credible primaries despite all odds.

He said with Atiku as the PDP presidential standard bearer, victory was sure for the party in 2019.

He said:“When the PDP was in power for 16-years, the economy was not so bad as it is today with the All Progressives Congress, APC, in power for only four-years,” as he charged Nigerians to support the PDP and vote out poverty and suffering from the land.