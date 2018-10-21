Breaking News
Ondo workers accuse Akeredolu of walking out on them, threaten strike

ALLEGED DIVERSION OF N20.9BN PARIS CLUB REFUND

By Dayo Johnson

Akure – WORKERS in Ondo  State are on collision course with  Governor Rotimi  Akeredolu for reportedly walking out on them at a meeting to deliberate on the alleged government diversion of the N20.9b   Paris Club debt refund for the payment of their salary and pension arrears.

This, the workers, while addressing newsmen in Akure, said happened after the governor had kept them waiting for over four hours at the Cocoa  Conference Hall, Governor’s  Office, Alagbaka,  Akure, the venue of the meeting. They gave a notice  that they might  down tools this  week after briefing the entire workforce on the governor’s treatment to them.

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC Chairman in the state, Comrade Tayo Ogunleye, Trade Union Congress Chairman, Comrade Soladoye Ekundayo and Joint Negotiation Committee  Chairman, Comrade Abel Oloniyo,  took turns to speak on  Akeredolu’s alleged action.

The workers alleged that the state government was working towards diverting  the Paris  Club  refund released by the Federal Government to settle accumulated arrears of salary and pension.

Oloniyo said that the governor, after listening to them, just stood up and walked away.

“After we had  spoken, Mr. Governor just stood up and  walked out on us”, the JNC Chairman stated.

“Though, we are meeting to know the next line of action, we will communicate to our workers. It’s unexpected of a person who occupies  a sensitive office to walk  out on workers. We are major stakeholders but governor has made a great mistake.

“On the Paris Club refund, we  know that the money got to the account of Ondo State government, about N20.9billion;  they did not even inform us;  not until we got the information about it three weeks ago and we confronted the state government and they were saying that  it has been withdraw back by the CBN.

“ We are suspecting that  government is not sincere with the money, if they are sincere   they should address journalists on the matter”.

On his part,  Ekundayo said Akeredolu’s  action” is just a confirmation of our suspicion that the state government has perfected plans to divert the Paris  Club refunds.

 

