Ondo PDP candidate vows to resist substitution of his name 

By Yinka Ajayi

The PDP senatorial candidate for Ondo North Senatorial District of Ondo State, Olusegun Phillips-Alonge has warned the party’s leadership in the state against any attempt to substitute his name on the list to be presented to INEC for 2019 general elections.

Alonge gave this warning in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Thursday. He said that he was surprised that the State PDP Chairman, Clement Faboyede could contemplate the idea of substituting his name for that of an another aspirant that was defeated in the primary election duly monitored and supervised by INEC officials.

Alonge further said, “The issue of name substitution started like a rumour after I had won the primaries with 339 votes while Tokunbo Modupe and Saka Lawal scored 280 and 94 votes respectively. All frantic efforts so far made to reach out to the State Party Chairman have been rebuffed. It is most regrettable that Engr. Clement Faboyede has refused to pick my several calls since the rumour of name substitution began.

Meanwhile, Alonge has assured that he was prepared to use all legal means to jealously guard his mandate. He wondered why the State Party Chairman has been avoiding his calls if he was not up to certain mischief as being rumoured. ” The state party chairman is expected to have played the roles of an unbiased arbiter, unifier and a major bridge builder in the processes leading to 2019 general elections. He is also expected to refrain from any act of injustice and inequality capable of making the electorates to lose faith in the party”, said Alonge.

Alonge has also called the attention of National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and other members of the National Working Committee of the party to the injustice and daylight robbery being orchestrated in Ondo State chapter of the party. He said, ” I will urge the National Chairman of our party to prevail on Engr. Clement Faboyede not to tamper with the authentic primary election result for Ondo North Senatorial District which I clearly and indisputably won with 339 votes”.

However, Alonge has also appealed to the conscience of Tokunbo Modupe to refrain from taking advantage of his relationship with Ondo State Chairman of PDP to snatch his mandate. ” My appeal is to Akogun Tokunbo Modupe to desist from going ahead with his determined clandestine efforts of snatching the mandate freely and fairly given to me in an open contest. He needs to realize that nothing can ever be too much to redress any act of injustice, particularly this seeming electoral robbery. The Supreme Court judgement in the case of Rotimi Amechie versus Celestine Omeihia should serve as deference in this unholy manipulation”.