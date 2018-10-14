ONDO NORTH PRIMARIES: Senatorial aspirant’s supporters ask APC national leaders to address grievances

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress(APC) senatorial aspirant in Ondo State, Prince Adefemi Foluso, have called on the national leaders of the party to address what they called the anomaly that characterised last week primaries of the APC in the state.

Speaking during a rally in Ikare-Akoko, the supporters expressed their grievances on the manner majority of the aspirants were treated at the state and national levels. Spokesperson for the Adefemi Campaign Organisation, Tolu Olowo-Okere, a former Youth Leader of the party, said supporters of Foluso in Ondo North were displeased with the outcome of the senatorial primary of the APC in the area.

Olowo-Okere said they would impress it on their principal, Foluso, to quit APC for another party where their political destiny could be guaranteed unless the manipulation was addressed.

“ We will use all means to convince him to join another party where there is genuine internal democracy and where we can realize our dreams”, he said. “lt is so unfortunate that APC has been hijacked by reactionary forces who are bent on destroying the strong democratic foundations laid by the founding fathers of the party”.

He alleged that APC leaders lacked democratic principles as they disallowed the electorate to choose candidates they preferred.

The aspirant, Foluso, however, said he would make his decision public after meeting with the national leaders of the APC on developments in the party.