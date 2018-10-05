Ondo APC: Towns protest disqualification of Senatorial aspirants

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—PROTEST against the disqualification of six senatorial aspirants in Ondo State by the National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday rocked three major towns in the state.

The protest took place simultaneously in Akure, Owo and Ore in Odigbo council areas of the state.

Party leaders, who led the protest in the three towns, however, passed a vote of no confidence on APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

In Akure, the party’s youth leader, Babaleye Olutayo and the Vice Chairman, Otunba Rasaq Isijola led the protesters who took to the street to protest the injustice.

They displayed different placards with inscriptions ‘Yes to Due Process in Ondo State’, ‘Tinubu and Oshiomhole leave us to decide for ourselves’, ‘Oshio must Go, ‘Oshio must resign’, ‘No to a dictator’, ‘Aketi is different from Ambode’ and ‘Aketi is our leader’, among others.

They demanded the resignation of Adams Oshiomole as the Chairman of the party and asked National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to leave the party in the state alone.

Babaleye said: “We are saying no to imposition, we are saying no to automatic ticket to any aspirant, there must be a room for everybody to contest.”

“We don’t want criminality and impunity in our party, we asked for change and this is not the change we asked for.

“When Adams Oshiomhole took the leadership from Oyegun we thought everything will change for good but things as worse to the unbearable condition.

“Oshiomhole has not really helped us. If you go to the APC Constitution, Article 20 stated clearly that party primary must be direct, indirect and consensus, there is no room for an automatic ticket in our constitution and we want to know how the leadership came about the automatic ticket.

“What the youths of Ondo state are clamouring for now is that we don’t want any automatic ticket to any aspirant. The leadership should allow everybody to contest; Ondo State is not a place Oshiomhole can use as a testing ground.

“In view of this, we are saying no. Oshiomhole has betrayed us, the majority has said no to the minority because power belongs to everybody.