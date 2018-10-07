Omeruo wins in La Liga debut

CHELSEA loanee Kenneth Omeruo came off the bench to make a winning debut in La Liga with Spanish side, Leganes as they beat Rayo Vallecano in a Madrid derby for the very first time.

Omeruo was introduced after 29 minutes as Leganes went on to win 1-0 courtesy of a 14th minute goal.

He was solid at the back and generally acquitted himself nicely.

He has battled match fitness problems as well as his paper work before his much-anticipated bow.

Should he impress on a season-long loan spell in Spain, Leganes have the option to buy him outright from Chelsea.

The modest Madrid club are now 18th on the 20-team table with seven points from eight matches.

Last season, they barely escaped relegation.

The former Middlesbrough player hopes to be in Nigeria tomorrow to resume camping with the Super Eagles ahead of the double header tie against Libya.