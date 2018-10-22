Omeruo suffers injury in first La Liga start

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo picked up an injury in the 69thminute of his first start for Leganes in their 1 – 1 draw away to Valencia in match day 9 of the Spanish La Liga.

The Chelsea on loan defender was replaced by Raul Garcia in the 70thminute of the match due to injury.

Leganes 17th on the log shocked the host when Gerard Gambau converted a 63rd minute penalty to put the away side ahead before Jose Lius Garcia made it 1 – 1 in the 85th minute.

Excited with his first start for Leganes and despite the injury, Omeruo took to his social media handles to appreciate his team mates and fans for the fight and deserved point in the game against 11th placed Valencia. “Good to have my first start in Laliga.. Tough game so proud of my team mates for the efforts they put in. Time to rest well and recover for the next game.”

Leganes in a tweet also thanked the fans for the support they gave to the club. “Thank you very much and good return to all the fans that supported us in Valencia today! # GraciasAfici”.

Leganes will next play against Moses Simon’s Levante on Saturday October 27. The team is currently 17th on the log on 8 pints after two wins, two draws and a total of five losses.