Old students seek N350m to rebuild Methodist Girls’ High School’s centenary block

By Josephine Agbonkhese & Naomi Tenebe

Members of the Old Girls Association of Methodist Girls’ High School, Yaba, Lagos, have called on corporate entities and public-spirited Nigerians to support a N350m fundraising project aimed at rebuilding the school’s centenary block of classrooms.

They made this appeal at a recent press briefing held at the school premises shortly after a health walk held around Yaba and its environs.

According to the Chairman of the Fundraising Committee, Mrs Bunmi Morenikeji, the association had discovered two years ago that the centenary block of the school had some structural defects.

“We thought we could renovate but the engineers that reviewed the building discovered it was beyond repairs and needed to be pulled down. The centenary block of the school is almost 140 years old. So, it is really an old building and the students have been moved out of the building for safety.

“Already, each set has been asked to contribute the sum of N5 million and the target is to raise N100 million from the Old Girls Association.

“We hope to begin the project by the end of the year by bringing down the old building and starting with whatever money that has been realised,” Morenikeji told Woman’s Own.

Earlier in her address, President of the association, Mrs Yomi Afolabi, said her alma mater was a school that is first among equals and one that had also produced ‘first’ female professionals in many fields of endeavour.

Afolabi said: “The school has also produced eminent Nigerians who have contributed greatly to the socio-economic development of the nation. The Old Girls Association of Methodist Girls’ High School abound in several fields and industries, and their performance encourages us to do more.”

She also appreciated the principal of the school, Mrs Adenike Oluyemisi Idowu, and her entire management team, for their leadership in managing the affairs of the school and also leading the students aright.

On her part, the Vice-President of the Fundraising Committee, Mrs Adetola Ola, who is of the 79/84 set, said she was proud to be a product of the school and that the values she got from the school really influenced her life.

She said: “Individual sets have done quite a number of things for the school, including the setting up of an e-learning classroom. Some sets also brought the laboratories to state-of-the-art level. We have also organised workshops to be able to know what challenges the girls are going through.”