Olamide blows hot! Threatens to deal with wicked record label owners

Self-styled king of street music, Olamide Adedeji, a.k.aBadoo, has threatened to deal with record label owners who maltreat artistes signed under their label imprint.

While the ‘Motigbana’ hit-maker who seemed very displeased with a label owner who may have been maltreating his artistes, condemned the inhuman action, tagging it 21st century slavery, he threatened to make a scape goat out of any record label owner who is found guilty of the act.

“Man is doing 21st century slavery and they call it record label. Oh Shit! That is death row! Gone are those days; young CEOs are setting the game ablaze, changing the game. Let everyone eat proper. 21st century slavery shall be addressed very soon; waiting for the perfect scapegoat”, he wrote on his Snapchat page.

Who Olamide may have been referring to still remains a mystery as he has since refused to disclose the identity of the label owner who angered him into making such a social media post.