Okowa urges christians to be steadfast, believe in a better Nigeria

DELTA State Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Christians not to waver in their faith and believe things can only be better for the country.

The governor made the call on Sunday at a thanksgiving service by Senior Apostle Sylvanus Okorote for his emergence as the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Delta State chapter at The Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (ESOCS), Sapele.

According to Governor Okowa, “as Christians, we need to stay steadfast, though the situation of things in the country calls for concern, as Christians, it is a duty to pray for our nation and our state.”

“Nigeria is Going through a very challenging times and as Christians, we need to always call on God in praises to rescue us,” he stated, adding, that the leadership of CAN in Delta State is known for their integrity.

While expressing joy at the unity that exists between members of CAN in Delta State, Governor Okowa assured CAN of continual support by his administration.

“If anything goes wrong with CAN, the whole state will be in trouble, all Christians should please, support the leadership of CAN to enable them succeed; as a government, by the grace of God, we will partner with CAN to do better things for our people; the Chairman and leadership of CAN have discovered that God has done great things for them that is why we they are giving thanksgiving to God,” he stated, emphasising, “when God do great things for us, we must give Him thanks.”

Apostle Godson Ibeji, CAN Chairman, Imo State had in a sermon at the thanksgiving service, said, “God’s gift is true, everlasting and sustainable; no man can receive anything unless it is given to him from heaven, you have to trust God all the way because, every good thing, every perfect thing comes from heaven.”

Senior Apostle Okorote thanked all the members of CAN for their overwhelming support which ensured his emergence as Chairman, assuring that with God, he and members of his Exco will improve on the fortunes of the association.