Okowa, Odinkalu, others headline 2018 Editors’ Conference in Delta

THE 2018 All Nigeria Editors’ Conference, ANEC, billed for Asaba, Delta State from Wednesday will be headlined by many notable speakers among them, the host governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and former chairman of National Human Rights Commission and senior member of Open Society for Justice Initiative, Professor Chidi Odinkalu, who will present the keynote address.

The theme of this year’s conference is: Credible Election, Sustainable Democracy and the Nigerian Media.

A statement by Chairman, Planning Committee of the conference, Ken Ugbechie, said the theme was chosen to reflect the prevailing political reality in the country.

President of the Guild, Mrs Funke Egbemode, explained the choice of the theme, saying “We believe that the media also has a role to play in ensuring sustainability of the country’s democracy in view of the key role it plays in information dissemination and moulding of public opinion. It is, therefore, imperative that the media is properly positioned not only to understand the issues involved in organising a credible election, but to advance a true democratic culture in the manner it reports issues of politics and governance.”

Other speakers include governors, senior media executives, security experts, representative of Google, media specialists in digital journalism.

Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, among others.

The All Nigerian Editors Conference is the largest gathering of Nigerian Editors, apart from the Biennial Convention.

The conference also attracts foreign speakers and editors from organisations such as the Global Editors Network, GEN, West African Editors Forum, WAEF, the African Editors Forum, TAEF, the World Editors Forum, WEF, and the World Association of Newspapers, WAN.