Okowa mourns former CJN, Kutigi

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with the government and people of Niger State as well as the family of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi, over the passage of the former CJN.

A statement issued on Sunday in Asaba by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okowa, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said the governor noted that the late Justice Kutigi contributed immensely to Nigeria’s growth and the development of the Judiciary.

He lauded Justice Kutigi’s contributions, experience and diligence which he brought to bear as Chairman of the Nigeria National Conference convoked by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of Justice Kutigi, former Chief Justice Nigeria, who served Nigeria diligently and meritoriously even as he left a legacy of discipline, brilliance and selflessness for the younger jurists to emulate”.

“My condolences go to the government and people of Niger State, the Judiciary, as well as the late CJN’s family.”

According to Okowa, the late Justice Kutigi was a Minister in the Temple of Justice who bestrode the bench with unquestionable integrity, dignity and contributed immensely to the growth of Nigeria’s jurisprudence, adding that Nigeria would miss the wisdom and wise counsel of the late CJN, noting, “We are left with the consolation that he served Nigeria creditably.”

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I commiserate with His Lordship, Hon. Justice W.S.N. Onnoghen, JSC, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, and the Judiciary for this irreparable loss,” he stated