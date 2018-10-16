Breaking News
Translate

Okowa gets kudos for successful conduct of PDP convention

On 10:17 pmIn News by adekunleComments

By Jimitota Onoyume
WARRI—Delta  State governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa has been lauded for successfully organising the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
A former Chief of Staff to ex-governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, Chief Solomon Arayenka, hailed the governor, describing Okowa’s handling of the task as worthy of emulation.

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (left) Presenting the Result Declaring the former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar as PDP Presidential Candidate, during 2018 PDP Convention held at Adokiye Amasiemeka Stadium,

He said: “I thank Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for organising a successful national convention of our party. It has become a model for the country. The conduct of the presidential primary attracted applause from all parts of the country and beyond.’’

2019 presidency: I did not endorse Atiku — OYEDEPO

Arayenka further commended the Director General of Atiku presidential campaign, Otunba Gbenga Daniels for the role he played in Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s emergence.
Arayenka, who is the Coordinator of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation in the state, expressed hope that the PDP presidential candidate would emerge victorious in 2019.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.