Okowa gets kudos for successful conduct of PDP convention

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Delta State governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa has been lauded for successfully organising the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

A former Chief of Staff to ex-governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, Chief Solomon Arayenka, hailed the governor, describing Okowa’s handling of the task as worthy of emulation.

He said: “I thank Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for organising a successful national convention of our party. It has become a model for the country. The conduct of the presidential primary attracted applause from all parts of the country and beyond.’’

Arayenka further commended the Director General of Atiku presidential campaign, Otunba Gbenga Daniels for the role he played in Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s emergence.

Arayenka, who is the Coordinator of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation in the state, expressed hope that the PDP presidential candidate would emerge victorious in 2019.