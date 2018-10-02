Okeke, S-East science wizkid dedicates victory to Ugwuanyi

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—SOUTH East best science wiz kid, Master Tony Okeke, has dedicated his victory to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state.



Okeke, an SS2 student from Spring of Life International School, SOLIS Enugu, emerged first at the South East zonal final of the annual Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, National Science Quiz Competition.

Okeke came tops with 65 points against Imo State contestant, Ezinne Okeke who came second with 55 points and Chigozirim Uzondu of Abia State who scored 45 points to emerge third.

Six zonal champions in the country will lock horns at the competition’s grand finale on Monday October 8, 2018 in Abuja.

Speaking after he emerged the overall winner in the south east zonal contest, Master Okeke said he was dedicating the victory to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who he said his administration has improved basic and secondary education in the state.

“I was encouraged to study hard and come this far by the commitment of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to science education. My ambition is to become a neurosurgeon,” Okeke said.

Ugwuanyi recently announced the award of scholarship to Enugu State indigenes studying science based courses in tertiary institutions across the state.