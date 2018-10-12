Okadamen set tanker ablaze over killing of two in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

There was pandemonium, yesterday, at Abule-Ado, along Mile 2-Badagry Expressway, Lagos, after protesting commercial motorcyclists, okada, set a tanker ablaze for killing their colleague.

Eyewitnesses said the tanker, which was coming inward Mile 2, drove against traffic in a bid to beat the traffic gridlock. Unfortunately, it rammed into the motorcyclist, killing the rider and a male passenger.

The tanker driver bolted, thereafter.An eyewitness, Fatai Olowoejo, said: “The driver escaped when he sighted okada riders coming towards the tanker. They (riders) shattered the windscreen and set the tanker on fire.

“A man that was mistaken for the driver would have been lynched if people that know him did not come to his rescue.”

Motorists avoided the route to avoid being caught up in the flames, as the incident worsened the traffic situation along the axis, with the queue backing up to Mile 2.

Meanwhile, commuters trekked long distances to board buses to their respective destinations. As at 8.30p.m., the burnt tanker was still sighted at the scene.