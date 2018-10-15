Okada youths, UNIBEN students back Idahosa

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN-CITY—KINSMEN of the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbenedion with the name Okada Youths Vanguard yesterday said they would vote against the current member representing them in the House of Representatives, Omosede Igbinedion and for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dennis Idahosa in next year’s general elections.

In a related development, Students of University of Benin under the aegis of Ovia Students Forum have promised to deliver 10,000 votes for Idahosa.

Spokesman for the students, Emmanuel Osifo, who spoke during a “thank you” visit to Idahosa said they want to reward his good gesture with votes in next year’s general elections.

Osifo said the scholarship program of Idahosa enabled many of them from poor homes conclude their studies.

Osifo stated that they would also embark on house to house campaign to woo electorate for Idahosa.