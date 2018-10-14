Oji, Anambra Reps hopeful thanks APC, pledges good leadership

The All Progressives Congress’ (APC) flag bearer in the 2019 election to represent the Orumba North and South constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chidi Oji has thanked the party and its leadership for electing him.

Speaking with newsmen in Anambra on Sunday, Oji thanked the leadership of the party in the State as well as Sen. Andy Uba for ensuring a credible process.

Oji an engineer polled a total of 5870 votes to defeat Chidi Ogbaji who polled 737 votes, Barr. Uchenna Okom 517 votes and Engr. Constance Iloh 321 votes.

Speaking to newsmen, he assured his constituents that he would not disappoint them but would ensure he gave them quality representation.

“I want to thank God and the good people of Orumba North/South for electing me as the candidate of our great party in the 2019 House of Representatives election.

“The show of love, solidarity and support I received in the build-up to the primaries is a reflection of the fact that the people are yearning for a leader who has the capacity to listen to their plight and offer them quality leadership and representation in areas of life.

“I also would use this medium to thank my leader, Distinguished Senator Andy Uba for being a role model and a reference point in Anambra politics.

“Permit me to also express my gratitude to president Muhammadu Buhari and the APC leadership for providing a level playing ground during the primaries.

“As we prepare for the main elections in 2019, I wish to call on my fellow contenders and all Ndi Anambra to come out en mass and vote massively for the All Progressive Congress (APC) at all levels in 2019 so as to consolidate on the gains recorded so far,” he said.