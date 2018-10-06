Ohaneaze Ndigbo in Delta drums support for Gov. Okowa

Igbos in Delta Central and South Senatorial Districts of Delta State under the aegis of Ohaneaze Ndigbo have pledged their total support for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s re-election in 2019.

The Igbos made the pledge through their leaders in separate speeches during the last Igbo Day celebrated at the Warri Township Stadium, Warri.

Their support for Governor Okowa was in appreciation of his effort in uniting them after 14years of dispute and donating 20 million naira each for the building of the secretariat for Ohaneaze Ndigbo in Warri and rehabilitation of 2015 fire victims of Spare Parts market in the area as well as provision of a bus for the group.

The president of the group in Delta Central and South, Hon Ezeh Michael in his address at the event expressed joy over the reunion of the Igbos in the area, noting that the reunion would not have been possible without the effort of Governor Okowa.

Similarly, the coordinator of the event Nze Francis Onuora who is a Special Assistant ( SA) to Governor Okowa on Non-Indigenes Affairs noted that several attempts by several persons to settle the 14 years old dispute amongst the Igbos in the area were without success just as he thanked those who yielded to the governor’s advice for the peace settlement, adding that “It was the first time a sitting governor was attending the Igbo day in the area”.

The Etsu (leader) of Nupe People in Warri felicitated with the Igbos and commended them for celebrating the event in such a wonderful way.

High point of the event was the conferment of chieftaincy titles on the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Delta Central and South, Hon Michael Ezeh and some others distinguished Igbo personalities in the area by HRM Igwe CN Ezeudogu.