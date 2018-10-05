Ohanaeze youths threaten to ‘sink’ PDP over Igbo VP

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—THE Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, yesterday alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has perfected plans to deny South-East the vice presidential slot in its convention scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt tomorrow.

The group called on the national executive of the party, the South East governors and other key stakeholders within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to ensure that the vice presidential slot is zoned to the South-East or the youths of the region would vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2019 presidential election.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki after the group’s emergency meeting, the youths described the plot geared towards sidelining the South-East as wickedness and political treachery against Ndigbo who had suffered lots of marginalisation in the country.

The statement read in part: “We had an emergency stakeholders meeting in Abakiliki today 4th October 2018, with 44 affiliated (Youths and students) groups and deliberated extensively on 2019 and the state of Igbo nation.

“It was learnt that PDP had perfected plans to deny the South East, the vice presidential slot which they plan to zone to the South West after the primaries.

“We see this plot as wickedness and political treachery against Ndigbo who had paid dearly for the survival of PDP since 1999. We are warning the leadership of PDP not to toy with the people of the South-East regarding the vice presidential slot or be prepared to lose the votes of Igbo youths in the 2019 presidential election.

“Igbo Youths will only vote PDP in other elections such as gubernatorial and senatorial elections in Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu but will wait to sink PDP in the presidential election if they deny the South East the vice president position after their primaries.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide and her affiliated groups hereby reaffirm that many south east politicians are qualified for the post.”