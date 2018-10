The new Chief Judge of Ogun State Mosunmola Dipeolu sworn in Monday morning at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Amongst the notable individuals at the event were the Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Olufemi Ogunleye the Towulade of Akinale and Olori, the Olu of Itori Oba Abdulfatai Akamo and Justice Soremi.

More details soon