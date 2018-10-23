Ogun govt. pays N6.3bn to pensioners in 9 months

Mr Femi Ogundimu, Director of Contributory Pension Scheme, Bureau of State Pension in Ogun, says the government has paid N6.3 billion to pensioners in the state between January and September.

Ogundimu made this known while playing host to Ogun Assembly Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

The committee, led by Mr Ojo Viwanu, its Chairman, was on oversight visit to the Bureau.

Ogundimu said the state did not owe any arrears of monthly pension saying that pensioners in the state received their monthly pension simultaneously with serving workers’ salaries.

Bauchi govt begs civil servants, pensioners to be patient over salary delay

He said it was necessary for the bureau to offset the backlog of gratuities to appropriate retirees and ensure remittance of contributory pension deductions to relevant pension fund administrators in the interest of workers.

Meanwhile, Mrs Modupe Bosede, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Service Matters, said the bureau would continue to promote good relationship between political appointees and civil servants.

Bosede said this while taking her turn to present her agency’s performance for the year under review.

She explained that the bureau was awaiting the approval of the state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, of the processing of 2016, 2017 and 2018 promotions.

NSE wins ‘Best Use of Technology for Efficiency’ award

She said the state government played pivotal role in the promotion of good governance adding that government would continue to accord high priority to the welfare of workers.

Responding, Viwanu urged the pension bureau to continue to ensure prompt settlement of the pensioners.

The Assemblyman underscored the critical role of public servants in the running of government business.

He challenged all the bureaux to evolve more measures towards making the public service more productive.

NAN