Ogun govt, Alake debunk Shonekan’s rumoured death

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—THE Ogun State government and the paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, yesterday, denied the rumoured death of a former Head of Interim National Government of Nigeria, Chief Ernest Shonekan, describing the rumour as false.

The Alake’s media aide, Chief Layi Labode, in a terse statement said: “I have just spoken with Chief Ernest Shonekan’s Personal Assistant, Mr. Dickson, who refuted the story. Mr. Dickson also disclosed that Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, had phoned him and he confirmed that Chief Shonekan was alive.

Vanguard however, observed that the rumoured death of Shonekan shook some parts of Abeokuta, the country home of Ernest Shonekan when it filtered into the town.

Also, the Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, frowned at the news saying “It is a lie from hell. Baba is alive.”

Meanwhile, a daughter of Chief Shonekan, Mrs. Basirat Umar-Shonekan has debunked the rumoured of the death of her father.

In a telephone chat from Canada with a radio station in Ogun State, Basirat declared that though on sick bed, however Chief Shonekan is still alive.

The Canadian Naval Accountant further explained that the reported death of her father on facebook was a fake news which compelled her to make phone calls across to Nigeria to authenticate the incident.

Mrs. Basirat Umar- Sonekan explained that the entire Shonekan family was highly embarrassed by the fake news.