Ogun board generates N1bn in 8 months

The Ogun Urban and Physical Planning Board internally generated more than N1 billion from January to August, Mrs Ronke Sokefun, the state Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning has said.

Sokefun made the disclosure when members of the state House of Assembly Committee on Lands and Housing visited the board in Abeokuta on Friday.

The official said that the revenue was generated from survey/planning/building, land use, fencing permits, administration and penal, among others sources.

The commissioner said that the board registered 2, 150 building plan applications out of which 1,941 were granted.

She said that illegal physical developments were sealed on Lagos/Ibadan Road axis, Abeokuta/Sagamu axis and Agbara/Atans as well as Ota and Agbado areas.

‘The board is involved in regular sensitisation of the public on the need to build right and obtain approval for building plans,’’ she said.

Sokefun said that the government needed to quicken creation of an urban and regional planning task force as well as a planning tribunal to ensure orderly physical development.

She gave the assurance that the board would continue to implement its statutory functions with respect for due process and in public interest.

The Chairman of the committee, Mrs Yetunde Adekanbi-Sogbein, praised the board on its revenue drive, but said that there was room for improvement.

NAN