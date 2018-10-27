Ogu puts Eagles, results first before personal ambition

Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu said he is not fazed by his lack of playing time with the national team stressing that the team and how they achieve results mattered most.

The Israel-based midfielder believes the situation is not ideal but sympathises with manager Gernot Rohr and insists he still feels wanted by the German.

“I know it’s frustrating because I want to play, but I also understand the coach has a job to do,” Ogu told BBC Sport.

“We have a great squad, as a footballer I always want to fight for my country on the pitch all the time.

“But the country and team comes before an individual so I will keep working hard to get my chance,” Ogu said.

“I appreciate the support but I am a realist, there is a lot of competition and some players don’t get the chance to play,” he added.

“I missed out on the 2014 World Cup; I was picked but didn’t play in Russia, this is life.

“I am very happy to be a national team player and I must be patient.”

Ogu who has previously played in Slovenia, Spain and Portugal has scored twice for his country.