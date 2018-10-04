Ogodo-led Delta APC SWC expels Omo-Agege over anti-party activities

THE leadership of the Chief Cyril Ogodo led State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State, have expelled the embattled Senator representing Delta Central senatorial district, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The decision to expel Senator Omo-Agege was taken at the end of a State Working Committee of the party APC presided over by Chief Ogodo over what they described as his “continuous anti-party activities that has remained unabated.”

The party in a statement by its legal adviser, Dennis Nwanokwai, said: “The latest of such activities relates to the hijack of primaries panel members and materials sent from the national to conduct primaries in the state and deploying same to conduct unauthorised parallel primaries.

]

“The manipulation and tampering of delegates lists and the use of thugs to harass and deprive authentic delegates from access to primaries venues; all that in conjunction with Prophet Jones Erue and others who have earlier been expelled from our party.

“The expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is with immediate effect. The SWC also resolved to petition the Security services including the Police and DSS to arrest and prosecute Senator Omo-Agege, Prophet Jones Erue and others for impersonation and others actions calculated to breach public peace.”