Oga Bello, Funsho Adeolu, Dayo Amusa, others star in brand new series

By Ayo Onikoyi

Veteran actor, Adebayo Salami popularly known as Oga Bello, has completed the production of a 26-episode Yoruba series titled ‘Alagbara’, produced exclusively for leading pay-TV Company, StarTimes.

Reports say the series is currently undergoing post-production edits to bring it up to top standards.

Oga Bello disclosed that the partnership with StarTimes on this project was borne out of his desire in promoting the Nigerian culture through the production of educative and enlightenment movies and series that cut across everyone living in this society.

According to him, ‘Alagbara is a beautifully crafted indigenous series that sheds light into lives of different men from all walks of life and how they are controlled, manipulated, influenced, and reshaped by the women in their lives’

Other award-winning stars on the cast include Ronke Ashodi Oke, Toyin Adegbola, Yemi Solade, Femi Adebayo, Sotayo, Dele Odule, Bukky Arugba, among others.