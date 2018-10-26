Ochanya: ASESI, other CSOs demand for justice

The African Students Education Support Initiative (ASESI) on Thursday in Abuja joined other Civil Society Organisations(CSOs) to demand justice for Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanja, a victim of rape.

Ochanya, a 13-year old girl, was allegedly abused sexually and raped to death by Mr Andrew Ogaju, a lecturer of Benue state Polytechnic Ugbokolo and his son Victor Ogbuja, a Student of Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, Benue State.

ASESI’s Executive Director, Chinonso Obasi, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the group alongside its volunteers, joined other CSO’s to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) headquarters Abuja in a peaceful protest.

Obasi said that the protesters got NHRC’s assurance that the matter would not be swept under the carpet and that anyone found wanting would be brought to book.

Also, the leadership of Idoma Youth Action Group headed by Comrade Felix Onuh, in a statement, demanded for justice in the case so that it would serve as deterrent to others indulging in the act of sexual abuse and molestation against the girl-child.

On his part, the Vice President of Unity Schools Old Students Association(USOSA), Mr Michael Magali, called on the court to bring justice for Ochanya.

More so, representatives of the class of 81, Federal Government Girls College Ugbokolo submitted their petition to the commission demanding for justice.

Responding to the protesters, Mrs Aver Gaver, Director Women, Children and Vulnerable, NHRC, thanked the protesters for their peaceful conduct.

She informed them that the headquarters had already directed its Benue State office to conduct a thorough fact finding on the issue and also monitor the proceedings.

Gaver gave an assurance that that justice would prevail.

NAN