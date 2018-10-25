Oborevwori expresses joy over reopening of Osubi Airport

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Thursday expressed joy over the reopening of the Osubi Airport in Okpe Local Government Area of the State.



Following the withdrawal of Air traffic services from the Airport on September 3, 2018, the State House of Assembly had last week Thursday, adopted a motion calling on the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to interface with the Federal Ministry of Transport to prevail on the National Airspace Management Agency to restore air traffic services at the Osubi Airport.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu said the Osubi Airport that has been in operations for about two decades, adding that the reopening of the airport was a welcome development.

Saying the bouncing back of the airport would increase businesses in the area, the Speaker who represents Okpe State Constituency in the State Assembly, expressed gratitude to all critical stakeholders for their intervention which led to the re-opening of the Osubi Airport.

Oborevwori commended Governor Okowa, members of the State House of Assembly, the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the National Airspace Management Agency, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, other royal fathers in the state and host of other Stakeholders in Warri and environs for the roles they played leading to the re-opening of the Airport.

He said; ” am very excited over the re-opening of the Osubi Airport, located in my State Constituency. Since its closure September 3, 2018, a lot of our people have been passing through untold hardship. The Osubi Airport is the best domestic Airport in Africa and its closure affected not only the oil workers being airlifted to their various places of work, but the generality of our people suffered a lot of inconveniences.

“It has been pretty difficult for those using the Airport on a daily basis and I want to express my appreciation to all those who intervened in the matter that has led to the Airport resuming commercial activities once again “.