Oboh celebrates Eagles victory .Tasks them to be more clinical

Former British, Commonwealth and WBA International Light heavyweight champion Peter Oboh has expressed happiness over the Super Eagles double victory over The Mediterranean Knights of Libya in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers played in Uyo and Sfax in Tunisia.

Speaking to sports writers at his Apapa office, Thursday, the former boxing champion said, “I want to congratulate the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their victories over Libya. It is heartwarming that the Eagles are close to qualifying for the 2019 AFCON, which will be hosted by Cameroon. They have to do everything possible to see that they seal the ticket in South Africa before Seychelles come visiting.”

Although he expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Eagles over the two legged contest against Libya, Oboh said the Eagles almost gave up their chance of stamping their authority over their hosts. He expected more from the Eagles, particularly after their commanding 4-0 win in the first leg.

“The first game in Uyo was very convincing. But the return leg didn’t turn out so,” he said.

“Being a potential winner of the Africa Cup of Nations, I expected more from them considering that they beat the same team 4-0 three days earlier. I believe the Super Eagles lost concentration in the second half of the second game and this culminated in the pressure from the Libyan side.”

Oboh said Libyans play their home games outside their country and this was a disadvantage the Super Eagles should have capitalised on and score more goals. He labelled Tunisia as a “neutral” ground.