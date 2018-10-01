Obiri appointed Bayelsa Acting Head of Service

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, weekend, approved the appointment of Mr. Lucas Obiri, as Acting Head of Service.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, in a statement, said the appointment followed the voluntary retirement of the former Head of Service, Rev Thomas Zidafamor.

It said the governor also approved the voluntary retirements of three permanent secretaries, Dr. Promise Ekio, Prekake Gede and Dr. Debian Opukiri.

The statement read in part: “The new Acting Head of Service, who served as Permanent Secretary, General Services in the office of the SSG, is required to round off the reforms in the public service within the next six months.”