Obi of Onitsha laments disunity in Nigeria at Ofala Festival

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—THE Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe yesterday lamented that Nigeria is drifting close to the precipice in the current administration more than any other time since the Nigeria-Biafra civil war.

Igwe Achebe also said the country is experiencing deep chasms in the political, religious and social aspect of its life, adding that 70 per cent of Nigerians are living below poverty line, while a small proportion of legislators live stupendously opulent lives at home and abroad.

The Onitsha monarch disclosed this during his 17th Ofala festival held at the Ime Obi Onitsha, Anambra State, which was attended by important dignitaries from all walks of life including Governor Willie Obiano.

“Today, our country is experiencing deep chasms in various aspects of our national life including political, social and religious life.Indeed, many analysts at home and abroad have characterised our country as drifting closer to the precipice today than any time since the civil war almost fifty years ago,” he noted.