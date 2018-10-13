OBAT, Lawson, charge youths on entrepreneurship

… as TEEIN train 2500

By Juliet Ebirim

As part of solutions to end unemployment in Nigeria, Chairman of OBAT Petroleum, His Imperial Majesty Oba,Dr. Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan has charged youths to embrace entrepreneurship and idea generation.

During a summit recently organized by The Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Initiative of Nigeria (TEEIN) in conjunction with University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Kwara State University (KWASU), Oba Akinrutan urged youths to embrace entrepreneurship as a lasting solution to unemployment. “Entrepreneurship is a journey, hence you must have the tenacity to achieve success. Apart from formal education which is equally important, there must be the willingness to work very hard because hard work pays.”

Political class, Christian community have failed Nigeria – Anglican Church

Urging them to be persistent in the pursuit of their dreams, he recounted how he started his business with forty naira to the amazement of 2500 participants of the summit. He added that “majority fail to understand that Rome was not built in a day hence they engage in activities that bring their family name to disrepute. Youth should not despise their days of little beginning.”