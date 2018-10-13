Obaseki’s car, N1m cash gifts to 2nd best teacher in Nigeria excite recipient

…“Our governor is a man of his words and I promise to do more for Edo pupils”

Moved by the car and N1million cash gifts handed to her by the Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, the reigning 2nd best school administrator in Nigeria who also holds the Edo State Best Teacher Award, Mrs Noragbon Enogie Osaru, has pledged to do more for her pupils, in Emotan Primary School.

Mrs. Osaru was presented with a gift package of N1 million and a brand new car by governor Obaseki at the unveiling of 7000 digital teachers in Benin City, during the week, for emerging the 2nd best head teacher in Nigeria and the best in Edo State.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Mrs. Osaru said: “I dedicate my awards to Almighty God who singled me out for this honour by our sincere and hardworking governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

“I also dedicate the awards to my fellow teachers and pupils of my school and I am grateful to the Edo State government that gave me the platform to teach.”

She added: “I feel highly honoured by this rare reward from the governor who promised us months ago that he will reward hardworking teachers in the state and I am so happy to be favoured by his administration that believes in merit and hard work.

“I also wish to thank the Executive Chairman of the Edo State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, who is implementing the governor’s vision in the basic education sector with a high sense of professionalism.

“These awards are to all of us in our school; the teachers and pupils because I could not have done the work alone.”

On how she emerged the 2nd best head teacher in the country, Osaru explained that the journey started in August, when she was screened alongside 17 other best head teachers and teachers representing the 18 local government areas of the state.

“I was interviewed and drilled by the officials of government who found me worthy after the assessment, to represent Edo State at the national level and I emerged second best school administrator in Nigeria.

She has a few words for her colleagues: “I will advise other teachers in the country to be more committed to their duty. They should see their job as an opportunity to contribute to the growth of the country.

“The government cannot do everything, I do not wait for government to provide all the money to make things work in my school. Headteachers should be creative and make the best of the resources at their disposal.”