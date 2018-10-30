Obaseki to reward hardworking civil servants

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will on November 1, reward productivity among civil servants, especially those who have continued to demonstrate commitment to discharging their duties.



While presenting cheques to families of deceased state employees under the Life Insurance policy of the State Contributory Pension Scheme at the Government House, Benin City, the governor said that arrangement has been finalised to key into the Federal Government’s Productivity Award programme to recognise and honour deserving, dedicated and hardworking civil servants in the state.

Obaseki urged civil servants to continue to put in more effort to enhance productivity as much is expected from them, adding that government will continue to reward hardwork. “It is on record we pay salaries in Edo State on or before the 26th of every month,” he said.

He maintained that his administration is keen on improving workers’ productivity, noting, “This will enable workers who have put in their best get recognised and rewarded for their hard work and contribution to the state’s development.”

The governor said a session will be organised in the first week of November where workers who have displayed exemplary work culture in the last one year will be recognised, as award and prizes will be given to such outstanding civil servants.

Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Edo State Chapter, Comrade Emmanuel Ademokun, praised the governor for the industrial harmony in the past two years.