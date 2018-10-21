Obaseki mourns death of Ex-CJN, Kutigi

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has mourned the passing of ex-Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Idris Kutigi, whose death in a London Hospital was announced on Sunday.

In a statement, Obaseki described Justice Kutigi, who died at age 78, as a quintessential justice, who served Nigeria meritoriously, contributing his quota to the development of the judiciary and to the Nigerian project in more ways than one.

According to him, “I commiserate with late Justice Kutigi’s family over the passing of the Justice, whose contribution to Nigeria and his home state, Niger, are as remarkable as they are noble. He embodied the spirit of a true Nigerian, working to advance the rule of law and upholding justice.”

Obaseki condoled with Kutigi’s immediate family, praying that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, adding, “he will be missed dearly by his immediate family, the Kutigi community in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State and Nigerians.

“I also condole with the state government and people of Niger over the loss of their illustrious son, whose attainment is worthy of emulation by all and sundry.”

Justice Kutigi was the CJN between 2007 and 2009 and served as the chairman of the Constitutional Conference set up by the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration in 2014.

He was born in Kutigi, Lavun local government of Niger State on 31 December 1939.

He schooled at Barewa College in Zaria, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London and Gibson and Weldon, before returning to attend the Nigerian Law School in Lagos.