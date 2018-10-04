Obaseki inspects new Specialist Hospital, High Court, Secretariat buildings, sets December completion date

Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday was at the State Secretariat to inspect ongoing building projects and assured that the new High Court and Secretariat buildings will be ready by December.

The governor who was also at the new wing of the Specialist Hospital in Benin City, disclosed that his administration has started test-running the facilities to prepare the hospital for a smooth take-off by the end of the year.

The governor added that a lot of departments will be moved from the old buildings to the new wing of the hospital while some of the old buildings will be refurbished to house the state’s primary healthcare board.

“We have set up a Primary Healthcare Board, separate from the Hospital Management Board,” Obaseki said.

He added that his administration is doing everything possible to ensure that the High Court extension is completed by the end of the year.

“We have received feedback from judges that will use the facilities and we are incorporating their feedbacks and reactions into the design to enable the contractor make the necessary adjustments before leaving the site,” he said.

On the office of the Accountant General, the governor said “We saw the abandoned building at foundation level, we looked at the design, redesigned it and commenced the construction which will now house the office of the Accountant General and will be called Treasury House, on completion.”

He maintained that the building was abandoned for years and assured that his administration would ensure that there are world class facilities for workers in the state to ensure efficient service delivery.