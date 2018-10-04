Obaseki congratulates winners of Edo APC primary elections

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated all the candidates that emerged from the peaceful October 4, National and State Assemblies’ primary elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held across the state.



He called on all members of the party to come together and work as a team to ensure the party triumphs in the 2019 general elections.

He expressed his gratitude to the organisers of the primary elections for the orderly and peaceful process that produced the candidates that have been adjudged worthy of flying the party’s flag at the next general elections, and can mobilise their followers for the emphatic triumph of President Muhammadu Buhari and other candidates of the party in next year’s elections.

Obaseki urged members of the party to ignore media publications attempting to cast aspersions on the primary elections that were declared peaceful, free and fair across the state.