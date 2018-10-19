Obaseki congratulates Oba Ewuare II on 2nd coronation anniversary

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has congratulated the Benin monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, on his second coronation anniversary.

Obaseki congratulated the monarch in a statement issued by Mr Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, and made available to journalists in Benin on Friday.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your second year anniversary on the highly revered royal throne.

“Your reign has brought enormous blessings to all our people and a new sense of direction that is propelling the state to greater heights.

“I salute your courageous and visionary leadership which has provided huge impetus for my mandate as Governor.

“I will continue to build on the prized and esteemed partnership with your royal palace for the good of all Edo people and residents in the state.”

“As we celebrate your divine reign with the rest of the world, I wish you excellent health in your commitment to a peaceful and more prosperous Edo.

“Long may you reign Oba gha to kpere, Iseeee,” the governor said