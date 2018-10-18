Obaseki commiserates with Josiah Ohiwerei’s family, salutes contributions to state’s devt

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the Ohiwerei family over the passing of the former Deputy Speaker of old Bendel State House of Assembly, Sir. Hon. Josiah Ohiwerei.

Obaseki described the former lawmaker as an illustrious son and elder statesman, who contributed to the growth and development of Edo and Delta states (then Bendel).

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ohiwerei family in these trying times and I urge them to be consoled by the impactful life he led,” the governor said.

Obaseki, who assured of the state government’s support for the family in their bereavement, prayed for the repose of the soul of late Pa Josiah Ohiwerei.

The eldest son of Sir. Hon. Josiah Ohiwerei, Oje Ohiwerei, who is the Senior Pastor, Heritage Assembly, and President, Heritage Evangelism Network, broke the news of his father’s passing at age 89, on Thursday morning, in Benin City.

The late Hon. Josiah Ohiwerei was the Deputy Speaker in the Bendel State House of Assembly (1983), during the civilian administration headed by the late Dr. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs Grace Funmilayo Ohiwerei; younger brother, Felix Ohiwerie, former Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc and children, including Ohis Ohiwerei, who is the Deputy Managing Director, Notore Chemical Industries Ltd, amongst other relatives.